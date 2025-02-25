First James Bond, Now Star Wars: Kathleen Kennedy Stepping Down at LucasFilm Per Report

Change is in store for “Star Wars.”

Puck newsletter reports that Kathleen Kennedy will step down from running LucasFilm at the end of the year.

Kennedy, who’s been essential to George Lucas and Steven Spielberg’s successes, has been running LucasFilm for 13 years. She was responsible for the “new” Star Wars movies, the spin offs, and TV series.

But as with Barbara Broccoli and James Bond, Kennedy has done all she can do. She’s 72 years old, and doesn’t want to hear any more agita from fan boys. That’s smart.

Plus husband Kennedy’s husband, Frank Marshall, who was in on all the Spielberg/Lucas work, has made a nice career with documentaries and Broadway shows. That must look very promising to Kennedy.

Kennedy turned LucasFilm into a bargain for Disney, which only paid $4 billion for it in 2012. She has new galaxies to conquer. Onward and upward!

The next person to run LucasFilm? Chewbacca seems like a good candidate. He knows the ropes, and can’t be called a DEI hire.