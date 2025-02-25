Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Donate
BusinessMovies

First James Bond, Now Star Wars: Kathleen Kennedy Stepping Down at LucasFilm Per Report

By Roger Friedman

Share

Change is in store for “Star Wars.”

Puck newsletter reports that Kathleen Kennedy will step down from running LucasFilm at the end of the year.

Kennedy, who’s been essential to George Lucas and Steven Spielberg’s successes, has been running LucasFilm for 13 years. She was responsible for the “new” Star Wars movies, the spin offs, and TV series.

But as with Barbara Broccoli and James Bond, Kennedy has done all she can do. She’s 72 years old, and doesn’t want to hear any more agita from fan boys. That’s smart.

Plus husband Kennedy’s husband, Frank Marshall, who was in on all the Spielberg/Lucas work, has made a nice career with documentaries and Broadway shows. That must look very promising to Kennedy.

Kennedy turned LucasFilm into a bargain for Disney, which only paid $4 billion for it in 2012. She has new galaxies to conquer. Onward and upward!

The next person to run LucasFilm? Chewbacca seems like a good candidate. He knows the ropes, and can’t be called a DEI hire.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com