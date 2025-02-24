Woody Harrelson Attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci on Rogan Podcast, Claims AIDS Drug “Killed Friends of Mine,” Supports RFK Jr. Conspiracy Theories

AZT was the initial drug that saved the lives of AIDS patients. Here’s the data.

Nevertheless, “Cheers” actor Woody Harrelson — looking stoned, as usual — perpetuated lies on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

He said that AZT had killed “friends of mine.” He blamed Dr. Anthony Fauci, who in reality saved millions of lives by pushing through AZT as the main treatment for AIDS. He then saved millions more with the COVID vaccine.

Harrelson is no genius, we know that, he’s like Beavis and Butthead rolled into one. But he represents a huge chunk of gullible, misinformed Americans who live off “alternative facts” and support unfounded conspiracy theories.

Woody actually says, ““AZT was very toxic, and they finally had to yank it. And now they use different chemical cocktails, but like, Fauci did some extraordinarily evil s**t, and he knows what he did.”

It’s shocking, because he allegedly lives in the real world and knows smart people. But there he is, acting dumber than his character on “Cheers.”

In the same interview, Rogan also just makes up stuff. He says the cause of RFK’s voice problems — a condition called spasmodic dysphonia — was having gotten a vaccine. This is incorrect but it’s the kind of disinformation Rogan spreads to his uneducated audience.

Watch Harrelson’s publicists try and walk this back today. Good luck with that!