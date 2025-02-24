Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Donate
MediaTelevision

Lester Holt Leaving NBC Nightly News at Age 65, Will Stay with Network and Host “Dateline”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Lester Holt is out as anchor of the NBC Nightly News. He’s 65 and has been in the anchor seat for 10 years.

Who will replace him? A bot? AI? Two 22 year old influencers?

Lester will stay with NBC and continue with “Dateline.”

Holt’s time as NBC anchor should not be underestimated. He took over for Brian Williams after his weird scandal in which it was discovered he was fabricating stories about himself.

Lester has been an engaging straight shooter. I watch him all the time. His ratings have always been competitive.

But so is the dwindling network news business. At CBS they’ve replaced the very talented Norah O’Donnell with two men — John Dickerson and Maurice Dubois. Immediately the ratings dropped. The show, unwatchable in its new format, is still being worked on.

Over at ABC, David Muir continues at the number 1 evening news telecast.

Holt will exit around the end of June.

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” Holt wrote in a note Monday to “Nightly” and “Dateline” staffers. “As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com