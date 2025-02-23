I Told You: “Conclave” Wins SAG Best Ensemble, Heads to the Oscars For Best Picture without a Best Director

Edward Berger’s “Conclave” won Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards and heads to the Oscars in the lead for Best Picture. If it wins, it’s a Best Picture without a Best Director because Berger wasn’t nominated.

Amazing. Berger should have been nominated for Best Director. “Conclave” is a great work, just like his last film, “All Quiet on the Western Front.” Best Picture winners rarely don’t have a nominated Director. Most recent examples were “Wings,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Coda,” Green Book,” and “Argo.”

“Conclave” won Best Drama at the Golden Globes, as well.

I predicted this win last September at the Toronto Film Festival.

Universal’s Focus Features can pat themselves on the back.

This year, the SAG Awards are a tricky predictor for the Oscars. Academy voting already closed, so these award may not be an omen. On the other hand, SAG is the biggest chunk of Academy voters. This means they may have also voted for “Conclave” for the Oscars.

Completely dashed hopes for “The Brutalist.”

Demi Moore won Best Actress for “The Substance” and gave an emotional speech. She and Mikey Madison will face off next Sunday.

Best Actor was a surprise. Timothee Chalamet beat Adrien Brody. Chalamet could be the youngest male Oscar winner next week for playing Bob Dylan. Brody won most of the previous awards this season. But the actors in the Guild obviously appreciated Chalamet’s singing as well as his acting.

Apologies to “Anora,” which was on the fast track and may yet pull it out. All other titles are off the table.

“Conclave” is still playing in theaters. Go see it with an audience!