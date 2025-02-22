Box Office: “Captain America” Spanks “The Monkey” Despite Alarming 82% Drop from 1st Week

Last night’s box office sent out a warning to Marvel/Disney.

“Captain America: Brave New World” dropped an alarming 82% from last Friday. It still finished first, but support is diminishing. Total now is $120,205,000. Look for another $14 million through tomorrow.

“Captain America” nevertheless spanked “The Monkey” pretty thoroughly. Oz Perkins’ Stephen King adaptation only made $5 million from Thursday and Friday. There won’t be a sequel and certainly not 13 monkeys.

All quiet elsewhere. The Oscar nominated movies, with the exception of “A Complete Unknown” and “Conclave,” have low, low, total box office. If any of the others win Best Picture, they’ll be among the lowest earners ever.