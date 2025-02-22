Saturday, February 22, 2025
Box Office: “Captain America” Spanks “The Monkey” Despite Alarming 82% Drop from 1st Week

By Roger Friedman

Last night’s box office sent out a warning to Marvel/Disney.

“Captain America: Brave New World” dropped an alarming 82% from last Friday. It still finished first, but support is diminishing. Total now is $120,205,000. Look for another $14 million through tomorrow.

“Captain America” nevertheless spanked “The Monkey” pretty thoroughly. Oz Perkins’ Stephen King adaptation only made $5 million from Thursday and Friday. There won’t be a sequel and certainly not 13 monkeys.

All quiet elsewhere. The Oscar nominated movies, with the exception of “A Complete Unknown” and “Conclave,” have low, low, total box office. If any of the others win Best Picture, they’ll be among the lowest earners ever.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

