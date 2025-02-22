“Anora” Continues March to Oscars, Sweeps Indie Spirit Awards, Eyes SAG Awards Next

Well, the Oscar picture is forming.

The movie everyone picked last fall, “Anora,” is heading to the big Oscars prize of Best Picture.

Today Sean Baker’s comic romp through Brooklyn’s underworld of sex clubs and gangsters swept the Indie Spirit Awards. It won Best Feature, Best Director for Baker, and Best Lead Performance for Mikey Madison.

Madison beat Demi Moore, which is probably a sign that Moore is out of the running now for the Oscar. If any group was going to go for her, it would have been the Spirit Awards.

Kieran Culkin continued his path to Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. He won Best Supporting Performance.

The Spirit Awards are gender neutral, so they’ve removed two more chances for awards to actors. It’s ridiculous and should end. Talk about “woke.” These people are asleep. The actors would love to have all chances to win restored.

Next up for “Anora” is the SAG Awards, Sunday night on Netflix. If it picks up Best Ensemble, and Madison takes Best Picture, the Oscars are a foregone conclusion.

I guess the Spirit Awards were held in the tent in Santa Monica. They were shown, I think, on YouTube. No one knows. I asked around and no other press received a single email about them.

God bless.

PS I just checked. They had 33,000 views on YouTube. They’ve rendered themselves moribund, extinct. Sad.