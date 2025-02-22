Saturday, February 22, 2025
Donate
Movies

“Anora” Continues March to Oscars, Sweeps Indie Spirit Awards, Eyes SAG Awards Next

By Roger Friedman

Share

Well, the Oscar picture is forming.

The movie everyone picked last fall, “Anora,” is heading to the big Oscars prize of Best Picture.

Today Sean Baker’s comic romp through Brooklyn’s underworld of sex clubs and gangsters swept the Indie Spirit Awards. It won Best Feature, Best Director for Baker, and Best Lead Performance for Mikey Madison.

Madison beat Demi Moore, which is probably a sign that Moore is out of the running now for the Oscar. If any group was going to go for her, it would have been the Spirit Awards.

Kieran Culkin continued his path to Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. He won Best Supporting Performance.

The Spirit Awards are gender neutral, so they’ve removed two more chances for awards to actors. It’s ridiculous and should end. Talk about “woke.” These people are asleep. The actors would love to have all chances to win restored.

Next up for “Anora” is the SAG Awards, Sunday night on Netflix. If it picks up Best Ensemble, and Madison takes Best Picture, the Oscars are a foregone conclusion.

I guess the Spirit Awards were held in the tent in Santa Monica. They were shown, I think, on YouTube. No one knows. I asked around and no other press received a single email about them.

God bless.

PS I just checked. They had 33,000 views on YouTube. They’ve rendered themselves moribund, extinct. Sad.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com