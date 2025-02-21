Saturday, February 22, 2025
Shocker: New York Yankees Will Allow “Well Groomed Beards,” According to Owner Hal Steinbrenner

By Roger Friedman
New York Yankees great Babe Ruth

First James Bond has been sent to the we-don’t-know-where.

Now owner New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner says the team will allow players to wear “well groomed beards.”

The sky is falling. (Trump and Musk not withstanding, etc.)

The Yankees have never allowed beards or wild hair, the kind you see on ballplayers in both leagues. We always held ourselves to a higher standard. I’m disappointed Hal has made this decision, but they have to change with the times.

What will happen next? Chaos. What would Babe Ruth say?

