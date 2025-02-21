RIP Jerry Butler, aka The Iceman, Legendary R&B Star from Chicago’s Impressions, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Member

The great R&B singer Jerry Butler — known as “The Iceman” — has reportedly died. He was 85 years old, and lived in his hometown of Chicago.

Jerry had been suffering from a variety of illnesses for the last five or six years since his beloved wife, Annette, passed away.

Jerry became a star as a member of Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions, who had enormous hits like “People Get Ready,” “Amen,” and “It’s Alright,” to name a few.

He went off on his own, and had even more hits. As Mayfield’s protege, Jerry had hits written and produced by him, or with his brother, Billy. Some of his solo hits included “For Your Precious Love,” “Ain’t Understanding Mellow,” with Brenda Lee Eager, and Burt Bacharach’s “Make It Easy on Yourself.”

In the late 60s, Jerry experienced a Renaissance after leaving the world of Chicago R&B and heading to Philly soul. With Gamble and Huff, he scored again with songs like “Only the Strong Survive,” and “Hey Western Union Man,” and “Mr. Dream Merchant.” He also scored with Goffin and King’s “He Will Break Your Heart,” which Tony Orlando later turned into “He Don’t Love You (Like I Love You).”

With Betty Everett, a huge star on her own, he had “Let it Be Me” and several more.

He got the name “The Iceman” because he was so cool and polished in his delivery. His actual voice was silky smooth, like a great crooner. In another universe he would have been on a par with singers like Mel Torme or Tony Bennett. When he sang standards like “Moon River” or his own, “I Stand Accused” — covered by both Isaac Hayes, and then Elvis Costello — he could make the hairs on the back of your head stand up.

Not only was Jerry a consummate singer but he had a second life as a Cook County Commissioner in Chicago. He was a politician at heart, too. I dare say, he played his cards close to the vest. For some time early on he was also president of the Rhythm and Blues Foundation in its heyday.

I knew Jerry very well, and will miss him terribly. I named my documentary, “Only the Strong Survive,” after him. Bruce Springsteen used the same title for his R&B cover album last year. This is certainly a blow after losing Sam Moore just a short time ago. The world of classic soul is shrinking down. But the music lives on.

You can read a remembrance of Jerry below from Marshall Thompson, of the Chi Lites, on Facebook along with many other heartfelt tributes.

