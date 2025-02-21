Everyone’s excited because the Kennedy Center — taken over by Donald Trump and his troupe of right wingers — is going to start changing their programs.

Already suggested are: a night with the January 6th criminals chorus. Convicted for attacking the Capital in an insurgency, these people could tbe singing their stupid songs on the Kennedy Center stage.

Also, Ric Grenell, the Trump lackey in charge of the KC, says in December there will be a show “celebrating the birth of Christ.”

But more immediately, the Ken Cen has two programs that will run against their new philosophies.

Starting March 7, there’s a two week run of Jonathan Spector’s hit play, “Eureka Day.” The story: an unvaccinated child in a California school comes down with something like mumps. Two sides of parents– pro-vax and anti-vax — get into a hotly contested debate.

The new Thought Police may make it through that one.

But what comes next? The Mark Twain Prize, which will be given to Conan O’Brien. The show is taped March 26th. Every major comedian will be hitting the Kennedy Center, and none of them can be restrained or censored.

Set for broadcast later on PBS, the Mark Twain Prize is sure to be a lively night, especially if David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, packs of people from “SNL” and “The Simpsons” and so on show up to do tributes. About what about Andy Richter?

Conan will be fresh off hosting the Oscars, too.

Circle that date for memorable moments!