Kanye West Goes Off the Rails Overnight, Spewing Hate at CAA Chief, Ranting About Hitler, Nazi’s in Disgusting Barrage

Kanye West spent the overnight spewing hate on Instagam and Twitter.

He posted dozens of antisemitic proclamations, and attacked his perceived enemies including CAA chief Richard Lovett.

West — who says his real name is Ye — shared his admiration for Adolph Hitler.

Yes, he’s a sick sick man. But he also has millions of followers. Elon Musk refuses to remove his account from X, and West knows he has a captive audience for his disgusting thoughts.

He even took a swipe at actor Timothee Chalamet, and posted a picture of Johnny Depp with it. Under the picture he wrote, “Nah for real Timothee is one of my favorite people. I’m just doing reflecting the Hitler twee

In another Tweet, he wrote “Even Dave Chappelle has been attacked on stage. Free speech comes with a cost. And I’m ready to pay any cost to say whatever the fuck I want to say. Forever.”

The worst posts are directed to Richard Lovett, head of Creative Artists Agency. He calls him “Dick Lovitz.”

“I KNOW WILL SMITH WANTS TO SAY FUCK RICHARD LOVITZ since he hasn’t said it yet. I’LL SAY IT — FUCK DICK LOVITZ.”

The irony is that Lovett is one of the nice guys in Hollywood, which attests to his longevity in the business.

Many of the posts are un-publishable – at least here.