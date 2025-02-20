Saturday, February 22, 2025
“SNL 50 COVID Curse” Declared by Steve Martin: “Maya Had It, Now Marty” Has It (Fears for Meryl)

By Roger Friedman

If you were hoping to see Steve Martin and Martin Short do their live act in Durham or Knoxville coming up, think again.

Steve Martin says the dates have been rescheduled to next fall.

The reason? Martin Short has COVID. Steve says Marty got it from Maya Rudolph at SNL50 on Sunday night.

He calls it the “SNL 50 COVID Curse.”

Now there are fears about Meryl Streep, Short’s possible girlfriend, who was also in show.

And what about the whole cast? Waiting for reports.

Speedy recovery, everyone!

