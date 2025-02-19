Tony Winner, Oscar Nominee Cynthia Erivo aka Elphaba to Host the Tony Awards!

Cynthia Erivo is hosting this year’s Tony Awards!

That’s before she plays Jesus Christ in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

And after the Oscars, where she’s nominated for “Wicked.”

And before she stars in the second part of “Wicked.”

It’s so rewarding to see someone nice, talented, reap some rewards.

Erivo arrives!

The Tony Awards are back at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, September 8th on CBS unless Donald Trump announces he’s taking over as Chairman.

No, that can’t happen. He’s not allowed with ten miles of the Theater District!

I could listen to Cynthia sing all night!