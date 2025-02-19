Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Tony Winner, Oscar Nominee Cynthia Erivo aka Elphaba to Host the Tony Awards!

By Roger Friedman

Cynthia Erivo is hosting this year’s Tony Awards!

That’s before she plays Jesus Christ in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

And after the Oscars, where she’s nominated for “Wicked.”

And before she stars in the second part of “Wicked.”

It’s so rewarding to see someone nice, talented, reap some rewards.

Erivo arrives!

The Tony Awards are back at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, September 8th on CBS unless Donald Trump announces he’s taking over as Chairman.

No, that can’t happen. He’s not allowed with ten miles of the Theater District!

I could listen to Cynthia sing all night!
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

