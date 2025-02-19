Oscars Add Oprah, Goldie Hawn, Selena Gomez as Presenters, Nick Offerman as Announcer

The Oscars are lining up more presenters. Top of the list is Goldie Hawn, Hollywood royalty and an Oscar winner. Fingers crossed she’ll give out Best Picture.

Oprah Winfrey will be there, along with Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Connie Nielsen, and Ben Stiller.

Nick Offerman, known for his TV work on “Parks and Recreation” and “The Last of Us,” will be show announcer. Of course, Conan O’Brien is the host.

Other presenters include Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Emma Stone and Bowen Yang.

There will be no musical guests this year as the Oscars are not staging productions of the Best Song nominees. That eliminates chances to hear Gabi Wilson aka HER, Elton John, and Selena Gomez as draws to the show. But there will be a lot of attention to first responders from the recent fires, with many of them in the audience.

There’s an outside chance the show on March 2nd on ABC will open with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from “Wicked” performing their songs. “Wicked” didn’t have an original song, so it wasn’t nominated in that category. But that would be a ratings draw, and certainly welcome considering the film’s success.