The Boxer: Paul Simon, 83, Un-Retires from Touring After “SNL” Success With 20 Cities Planned for April through July

Paul Simon is obviously feeling good.

After his success Sunday on “SNL 50,” Paul, a young 83, is un-retiring from touring. Thank God!

Simon suffered from hearing issues, but now they are improved. (See below.)

The great singer songwriter will hit 20 cities between April and July with many long stands including New York and Los Angeles.

The shows will feature his “Seven Psalms,” but also his hits, of course, which the audience really wants to hear. Maybe just five psalms, Paul!

Simon’s appearance with Sabrina Carpenter opening “SNL 50” with “Homeward Bound” was lovely, and unexpected. Watching it, all I could think was, come back, Paul. Maybe we all manifested this tour!

Now we know who the real Boxer is, who refuses to give up. Bravo!

According to a release, “Simon chose to perform in intimate venues where the acoustics are optimal in consideration of the severe hearing loss that he incurred over the last few years.

“It was during the recording of Seven Psalms, as revealed in the acclaimed In Restless Dreams documentary, that Simon began to steadily lose the hearing in his left ear which initially made extended live performances impossible. Together with the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss, and his own production team, Simon redesigned his entire stage set up to make performing viable. ”

Here are the dates:

TOUR DATES:

April 4 Saenger Theater, New Orleans, LA

April 5 Saenger Theater, New Orleans, LA

April 8 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 10 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 11 Bass Concert Hall, Austin, TX

April 14 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 16 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 17 Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

April 20 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 22 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 23 Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis, MN

April 26 Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

April 28 Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

April 29 Stifel Theatre, St. Louis, MO

May 7 AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas TX

May 8 AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas TX

May 11 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 13 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 14 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN

May 17 Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

May 18 Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

May 21 Symphony Center, Chicago, IL

May 23 Symphony Center, Chicago, IL

May 24 Symphony Center, Chicago, IL

May 27 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

May 29 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

May 30 Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

June 6 Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

June 7 Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

June 10 Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 12 Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 13 Boch Center, Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

June 16 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 18 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 20 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 21 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 23 Beacon Theater, New York, NY

June 26 Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

June 28 Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

June 29 Academy of Music, Philadelphia, PA

July 7 Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, Long Beach CA

July 9 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 11 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 12 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 14 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 16 Disney Hall, Los Angeles, CA

July 19 Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 21 Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 22 Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA

July 25 The Orpheum, Vancouver BC

July 26 The Orpheum, Vancouver BC

July 28 The Orpheum, Vancouver BC

July 31 Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

August 2 Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

August 3 Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA