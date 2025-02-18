Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Lady Gaga “SNL” Double Duty as Host, Musical Guest March 8th as New “Mayhem” Album Drops

By Roger Friedman

Lady Gaga is working her butt off to launch her new “Mayhem” album.

She’ll be guest host and musical guest on March 8th, the day after her 7th album drops. It will already be number 1 on iTunes and Amazon by the time she hits the stage.

The Gaga marketing plan has been tremendous. Super Bowl, two “SNL” specials, “Fire Aid,” not to mention two singles in the top 10. All of these appearances have featured different songs, and they’ve all been A plus.

“Mayhem” is rumored to have huge pre-sales already. So hold on for a massive debut, maybe the biggest of 2025.

We’re out of the shallow now!

