Kevin Spacey — Skewered on “SNL 50” — Attacks “Brutalist” Actor Guy Pearce, Who Accuses Him of Targeting: “You Are Not a Victim”

Kavin Spacey has posted a whiny, catty response to criticism from former “LA Confidential” actor Guy Pearce.

Spacey was skewered Sunday night by Fred Armisen on “SNL 50.” Armisen joked that an old script could be used “the next time Spacey hosts.” The audience was silent, then laughed.

Now Spacey is fighting with “Brutalist” nominee Pearce.

On a podcast Pearce said “I was scared of Kevin because he’s quite an aggressive man, and … extremely charming and brilliant at what he does — and really impressive, etc. He holds a room remarkably. But I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question.”

Spacey –whose career has been ruined by sex scandals even though he’s denied all accusations — is not happy as you’ll see below. He even suggests Pearce may have had a thing for him.

Pearce recalled when he first heard about the allegations against Spacey in 2017.

“I was in London working on something, and I heard this and I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn’t stop,” Pearce said. “I think it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever. That was a really incredible wake-up call I suppose.”

In 2018, Pearce called Spacey “a handsy guy.” But he made it clear he’d never been molested, just made to feel “uncomfortable.”

