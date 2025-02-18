Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Donate
Theater

Cynthia Erivo aka Elphaba to Play Title Character This Summer in Hollywood Bowl “Jesus Christ Superstar”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Cynthia Erivo, aka Elphaba in “Wicked,” is about to break another barrier.

She’ll be playing the title role this summer in “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl.

The dates are August 1st through the 3rd.

Erivo, who can sing the heck out of anything, will be the first big star and bold faced named woman ever to play the role. You know she will be getting standing ovations when she hits that stage.

She’s already appeared in an all female production, playing Mary Magdalene. That was a one night only performance co-starring Shoshanna Bean, Orfeh, Ledisi, and Morgan James.

This production is on a much grander scale and begs the questions about other casting. Should be interesting and ground breaking.

More to come…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com