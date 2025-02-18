Cynthia Erivo aka Elphaba to Play Title Character This Summer in Hollywood Bowl “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Cynthia Erivo, aka Elphaba in “Wicked,” is about to break another barrier.

She’ll be playing the title role this summer in “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl.

The dates are August 1st through the 3rd.

Erivo, who can sing the heck out of anything, will be the first big star and bold faced named woman ever to play the role. You know she will be getting standing ovations when she hits that stage.

She’s already appeared in an all female production, playing Mary Magdalene. That was a one night only performance co-starring Shoshanna Bean, Orfeh, Ledisi, and Morgan James.

This production is on a much grander scale and begs the questions about other casting. Should be interesting and ground breaking.

More to come…