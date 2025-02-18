Wednesday, February 19, 2025
“Blue Bloods” Spin Off: Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny to Boston Where He Acquires the Accent and Forgets Family

By Roger Friedman

This is hilarious.

Deadline reports that Donnie Wahlberg will play his “Blue Bloods” character in a spin off set in Boston.

Wahlberg will suddenly acquire the Boston accent — the actor grew up there and is very identified with the city.

His character will be paired with the daughter of the Boston police chief. Danny was widowed seven years ago on “Blue Bloods” and only asked out his attractive partner in the final episode. So this Boston woman shouldn’t expect fireworks any time soon.

How will he explain knowing his way around Roxbury and Jamaica Plain after growing up in New York? Will Danny now transfer his New York sports allegiances to Boston? He better not.

This was the best CBS and “Blue Bloods” producers could come up with. Moving Wahlberg’s Danny to Boston cuts loose the rest of the original cast. The Reagans never left New York in 14 seasons, why would they now?

