Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Drake Comes Roaring Back, Knocks Kendrick Lamar off the Top Album, Singles Charts with New Release

By Roger Friedman
attends ESPN The Magazine's "NEXT" Event on February 3, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Drake is back and he’s number 1 again.

After feuding with Kendrick Lamar forever, Drake has succeeded in toppling his foe on both the iTunes album and singles charts.

It was only last week that Kenny won two Grammys with his Drake hate single, “Not Like Us.” That sent all his records up the charts of every kind.

Now Drake has roared into gear as if he were The Empire striking back. His album, $ome $exy $ongs 4U, made with rapper PartyNextDoor, is number 1. The solo single, “Nokia” is number 1 as well. There’s another single, called “Gimme a Hug,” in the top 100.

Previously Drake (Aubrey Graham) sued UMG, his record label, for promoting “Not Like Us” — also on the same label — because Kendrick called him a pedophile. Then Kendrick sang the song uncensored on the Grammys, further provoking him..

Is Drake a pedo? Is Kendrick looking for trouble? Can’t we all just get along?

Congrats to Drake. He’s no R. Kelly as far as we know. And 17 is the age of consent in many places! I am definitely looking forward to jury trial for Drake’s lawsuit! Please, God!

Partynextdoor? His real name is Jahron Anthony Brathwaite. But it would be funnier if it were Bernie Schwartz.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

