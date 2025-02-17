Drake Comes Roaring Back, Knocks Kendrick Lamar off the Top Album, Singles Charts with New Release

Drake is back and he’s number 1 again.

After feuding with Kendrick Lamar forever, Drake has succeeded in toppling his foe on both the iTunes album and singles charts.

It was only last week that Kenny won two Grammys with his Drake hate single, “Not Like Us.” That sent all his records up the charts of every kind.

Now Drake has roared into gear as if he were The Empire striking back. His album, $ome $exy $ongs 4U, made with rapper PartyNextDoor, is number 1. The solo single, “Nokia” is number 1 as well. There’s another single, called “Gimme a Hug,” in the top 100.

Previously Drake (Aubrey Graham) sued UMG, his record label, for promoting “Not Like Us” — also on the same label — because Kendrick called him a pedophile. Then Kendrick sang the song uncensored on the Grammys, further provoking him..

Is Drake a pedo? Is Kendrick looking for trouble? Can’t we all just get along?

Congrats to Drake. He’s no R. Kelly as far as we know. And 17 is the age of consent in many places! I am definitely looking forward to jury trial for Drake’s lawsuit! Please, God!

Partynextdoor? His real name is Jahron Anthony Brathwaite. But it would be funnier if it were Bernie Schwartz.