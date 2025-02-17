All Star “SNL 50” Scored Huge Ratings with 15 Million Viewers, Three Times An Average Show

“SNL 50” was a big hit last night.

Overnight numbers show 14.8 million people watched the three and a half hour special featuring dozens of members of casts going back to 1975. The 7pm red carpet hour brought in 6.5 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and E!.

The nearly 15 million was three times the ratings of an average “SNL” episode.

There were also musical highlights with Paul McCartney closing the show on a nostalgic and poignant note with the end of “Abbey Road.”

Lorne Michaels should be happy and so should NBC. The 14.8 million doesn’t count people who watched on Peacock, or will catch up this week.

As for Peacock they say the SNL Homecoming Concert on Friday night had a huge reach. If you haven’t seen it, go find it immediately. The music was amazing.

Michaels framed all of this with big celebrity studded audiences. It was no coincidence that Julia Louis Dreyfus was sitting within frame of Jerry Seinfeld. Keith Richards as a cool surpirse. And Jack Nicholson’s presence blew everyone away.

“SNL 50” didn’t have much competition, but HBO’s “White Lotus” debut surely dented it between 9 and 10pm.