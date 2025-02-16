(UPDATING) BAFTA “Conclave” Best Picture! “Brutalist” Best Actor Adrien Brody, Best Director Brady Corbet, Best Actress to Mikey Madison “Anora”

“Conclave” won Best Picture tonight at the BAFTA Awards in London.

Adrien Brody, star of “The Brutalist,” and Brady Corbet, its director also won. Mikey Madison, star of “Anora,” won Best Actress.

Supporting awards went to Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin.

“Conclave” won Best Editing. “The Brutalist” won cinematography and score.

“Conclave” also won Best Adapted Screenplay. “A Real Pain” took original screenplay.

I wrote last September that “Conclave” was a winner. It’s a great moment for Edward Berger, the director, who somehow has been forgotten in all this hubbub.

BAFTA isn’t a total predictor of the Oscars, but it represents a big chunk of voters. Many of us thought “Anora” would win here tonight. But the Brooklyn setting didn’t appeal to the British voters. It may still win the Oscar.

Next Sunday’s SAG Awards will tell the full story. But for now, “Conclave” is a great choice.

Going home empty handed: James Mangold’s very American “A Complete Unknown.” Also, Demi Moore has been stopped in her campaign for Best Actress. But that also may be an American vs Brit thing.

The BAFTA s can be seen now on Britbox for a fee. But they were started an hour late, which was ridiculous. It’s 1995 in the UK!

PS The “Conclave” win is another great achievement for Universal’s Focus Features. They have great taste!