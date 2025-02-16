Tuesday, February 18, 2025
(UPDATING) BAFTA “Conclave” Best Picture! “Brutalist” Best Actor Adrien Brody, Best Director Brady Corbet, Best Actress to Mikey Madison “Anora”

By Roger Friedman

“Conclave” won Best Picture tonight at the BAFTA Awards in London.

Adrien Brody, star of “The Brutalist,” and Brady Corbet, its director also won. Mikey Madison, star of “Anora,” won Best Actress.

Supporting awards went to Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin.

“Conclave” won Best Editing. “The Brutalist” won cinematography and score.

“Conclave” also won Best Adapted Screenplay. “A Real Pain” took original screenplay.

I wrote last September that “Conclave” was a winner. It’s a great moment for Edward Berger, the director, who somehow has been forgotten in all this hubbub.

BAFTA isn’t a total predictor of the Oscars, but it represents a big chunk of voters. Many of us thought “Anora” would win here tonight. But the Brooklyn setting didn’t appeal to the British voters. It may still win the Oscar.

Next Sunday’s SAG Awards will tell the full story. But for now, “Conclave” is a great choice.

Going home empty handed: James Mangold’s very American “A Complete Unknown.” Also, Demi Moore has been stopped in her campaign for Best Actress. But that also may be an American vs Brit thing.

The BAFTA s can be seen now on Britbox for a fee. But they were started an hour late, which was ridiculous. It’s 1995 in the UK!

PS The “Conclave” win is another great achievement for Universal’s Focus Features. They have great taste!

Review: Ralph Fiennes Comes For His Oscar in Likely Best Picture Nominee “Conclave”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

