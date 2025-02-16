Box Office: “Captain America” Opens Lower than Expected, Should Still Hit $100 Mil Monday

The weekend numbers are in.

“Captain America: Brave New World” came in a little lower than expected. From Thursday through today, Disney is projecting $88.5 million.

The total should have been a bit higher — more like $92 mil — but the weather is terrible, which keeps audiences at home. Also, thousands of people are being laid off and economically tortured by Trump, the guy they voted for.

Still, “Captain America” should hit $100 million by the end of tomorrow. So that’s good news.

“Paddington in Peru” had a slow start with just $13 million over four days including previews. Sony did pretty much nothing for it. I guess they thought the $100 million internationally was enough. So we’ll see it on streaming soon enough.

Good news for Searchlight: “A Complete Unknown” hit $70 million this weekend. Will it win some awards? Today there’s a blanket PR campaign. Edward Norton was featured on CBS Sunday Morning. Timothee Chalamet gets the profile treatment tonight on 60 Minutes. Will Anderson Cooper ask him about his off putting fashion choices? Or the Kardashian effect?

The Norton interview was the typical puff piece on Sunday Morning. His real life is so much more interesting than even his best acting work. Just one or two lines in every Sunday Morning piece would make them far more interesting. But that’s a lot of work, I guess.

All eyes today at 2pm on Brit Box for the BAFTA Awards. According to reports from London last night, Tom Cruise found a new Latin contract player companion in Ana de Armas, arm candy for parties. Does poor Ana have to join Scientology, as well?