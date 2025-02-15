George Clooney Spotted on Valentine’s Date with Wife Amal in Ryan Reynolds Country: Renting, or Visiting?

(EXCLUSIVE, especially tabloids since we never do these kinds of stories) c2025 Showbiz411

Are George and Amal Clooney living in Ryan Reynolds Land?

Last night the superstar couple sauntered into The Inn at Pound Ridge for a Valentine’s Day dinner at Jean-Georges’ four star restaurant.

Let me tell you, one does not just happen into Pound Ridge. It’s like living in the Witness Protection Program for the rich and famous. If you’re having dinner, you’re staying there. Because if you lived in New York, have plenty of closer Jean-Georges opportunities.

Potentially the people the Clooneys would know up there or in the Bedford area include Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, power Hollywood couple. But there are plenty of other celebrities with guest houses, like Bill and Hillary Clinton in nearby Chappaqua. Who knows? Maybe they’ve taken over Richard Gere’s spread since he moved to Spain.

Making Pound Ridge their new headquarters would make sense. George is getting ready to open on Broadway in “Good Night and Good Luck.” He’ll have at least a six month run if the reviews are good. The Clooneys have two small children and require a lot of security. What better place for them? Of course, they also — according to reports — own a spectacular condo on East 53rd St. with views of the White House and Lake Como, Italy.

What did they have for their romantic dinner? I know I would have ordered the 28 Day Dry Aged Prime Ribeye For Two, Creamed Spinach Crunchy Potatoes with Fresno Chili Dressing. Price: $188.

The great thing is you don’t need to take a car to get to the Inn at Pound Ridge. You meta transport, or beam up, according to pictures at the tables below. This is much easier than wandering around horse country in the dark of night!