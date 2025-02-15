Saturday, February 15, 2025
Cher Steals Dazzling “SNL 50” All Star Music Show in Front of A List Radio City Audience, First Time Back Since 1987

By Roger Friedman

“SNL 50” at Radio City Music Hall on Friday night was epic, to be sure.

The number of stars in the audience overwhelmed even the amazing talent on stage in a production worthy of many Emmy Awards.

But of all the superstar performers — and there were plenty — maybe the most hilariously iconic moment was when Cher set foot on stage with a trademark wig, wearing black leather over a see through top.

Cher only appeared on “SNL” once, in 1987. The casts have spoofed her over time, but she’s never made a return.

But there she was in a three hour show that featured powerhouse work from Lady Gaga, Jack White, Bonnie Raitt, Snoop Dogg, a reunited Nirvana with Post Malone, David Byrne’s stunning duets with Robyn, Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill, a mesmerizing Miley Cyrus, and so on. Cher just sauntered out onto the stage to a massive ovation from the audience and belted out Diane Warren’s “If I Could Turn Back Time.” And that was it. If this had been a steel cage death match, the refs would have declared her the winner instantly.

This over three hour extravaganza was shown on Peacock. It’s the appetizer for the three hour live special Sunday on NBC. After going through this one, I can’t imagine what else they can do to celebrate the 50th anniversary. But there’s a lot to come.

While Jimmy Fallon was an enthusiastic, cool host whose imitations were hilarious, former “SNL” cast members came and went on stage. Anna Gasteyer and Will Ferrell were hilarious. Kate McKinnon, Adam Sandler, and others bridged the segments.

The audience? Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, Jerry Seinfeld, Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep and Martin Short (clearly together), Tom Hanks, Leslie Jones, Pete Davidson, Chevy Chase — called out by Jimmy in a nice touch, Bill Murray, Robert Smigel, Sandra Oh, etc etc. Every time the camera panned the audience, it read like the best Oscars and Emmys show in years.

More to come…meanwhile, watch the SNL50 music show on Peacock. You won’t regret it.

Talk about a mic drop.

