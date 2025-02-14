Box Office: “Captain America” Arrives with $12 Mil in Previews, Heads to $72 Mil Weekend

“Captain America: Brave New World” is not getting great reviews, but it doesn’t matter.

The latest Marvel concoction made $12 million last night in previews. It’s headed to a $72 mil three day weekend, and higher including Monday which is President’s Day.

Considering bad weather everywhere, and general anxiety about the country being demolished, these numbers aren’t bad at all.

Congrats to Anthony Mackie, who’s waited a long time for this moment. He deserves it. “Brae New World” won’t set any records, but it will be a good start for “Captain America” trilogy and point to Mackie’s Sam Wilson’s inclusion in “Avengers” movies.

The rest of Thursday’s box office was a non starter. Sony’s “Paddington in Peru” — has made $100 million around the world — came in at $600,000 in previews. Considering the “Paddington” background, that’s sad. But zero marketing will do that to you!