First Kennedy Center Cancellation: Emmy Winner Issa Rae Says Sold Out Show Will Not Go On

The fallout at the Kennedy Center has begun.

Popular and respected Emmy winner Issa Rae (Insecure, also Barbie) has cancelled her sold out show at the theater following the firing of the board and the installation of Donald Trump as chairman.

Rae doesn’t say this, but I will tell you again there isn’t one African American member of the new board. It’s composed entirely of Trump cronies.

All the artists have resigned including opera star Renee Fleming. Yesterday, Bob Barnett, the respected lawyer who’s represented the Ken Cen for 20 years, resigned as well. So did Shonda Rhimes.

This is just the beginning, folks.