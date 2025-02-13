Saturday, February 15, 2025
Donate
Music

Eric Clapton’s Anti-Vax Album “Meanwhile” Has Sold Just 20,000 Copies After Public Scandal

By Roger Friedman

Share

Remember when Eric Clapton was a rock giant? “Layla,” “Cocaine,” etc?

Those days are over. During the pandemic, Clapton lost his mind, went on a huge anti-vaccination campaign, even recorded songs about with the equally crazy Van Morrison.

Their philosophy was so out of whack with reality that it seems to have ruined their legacies.

Back on October 4, 2024, Clapton released an album of covers that also included his Morrison mishegos. One of their songs, “Stand and Deliver,” compared the pandemic lockdown to slavery! It was only available on streaming, and sold a total of around 18,000 units.

This last week “Meanwhile” was released on CD and vinyl. The result so far? It’s number 47 on amazon. It won’t sell enough copies to make the top 50. Actually it could be worse than that.

Funny PS: One of the songs, called “Misfortune,” was co-written with Clapton by the late comedian and actor Richard Lewis. Now, there’s an unexpected combination. Let’s hope Lewis — who died a year ago this month — was vaccinated.

Poor Eric, and Van, too. They were heroes in the rock canon. Now they just seem silly.

Maybe Robert Kennedy Jr, now chief health officer in the US and also an ant-vaxxer, can use one of the new Clapton songs in a commercial. Or they could just use “Cocaine.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com