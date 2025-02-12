Vanity Fair Self Serving Oscar Party: No Charitable Component for LA Firefighters, Wildfire Victims or People in Need (UPDATED)

UPDATED 2/13/25 3:38pm– Conde Nast’s response is that they’re giving money to the Motion Picture and Television Fund (which gives money to the oft criticized nursing home facility for retired actors) and Baby2Baby, a group that distributes emergency supplies. There’s no actual amount attached, and nothing for first responders or earmarked for LA Firefighters, etc. It’s still a bad look to party after Rome has burned.i

EARLIER Vanity Fair is still having its Oscar party after the Academy Awards on March 2nd.

The difference between Vanity Fair and all the recent Grammy parties: they all had charitable components to raise money for the LA firefighters, first responders, or wildfire victims.

The Grammys raised over $100 million with Fire Aid, Musicares, and Clive Davis’s pre-party and show.

Vanity Fair will just be a gratuitous plug for itself. The magazine, editor Radhika Jones, and Conde Nast just want photo ops from the party. There is no indication on the invitation below that anyone in need will get anything out of the Vanity Fair party.

How can celebrities show up for this? They will look as self-serving and disconnected as possible. The Kardashians? Yes. But Oscar winners? A list stars? Here’s some free PR advice: stay away.

Vanity Fair isn’t alone, by the way. Chanel is throwing a party the night before the Oscars, hosted as usual by their British flack cum carnival barker Charles Finch. Again, no donations to nobody. House gone? Chanel has other things to worry about!

Will the Met Gala follow suit? No doubt.