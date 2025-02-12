Saturday, February 15, 2025
Vanity Fair Self Serving Oscar Party: No Charitable Component for LA Firefighters, Wildfire Victims or People in Need (UPDATED)

By Roger Friedman

UPDATED 2/13/25 3:38pm– Conde Nast’s response is that they’re giving money to the Motion Picture and Television Fund (which gives money to the oft criticized nursing home facility for retired actors) and Baby2Baby, a group that distributes emergency supplies. There’s no actual amount attached, and nothing for first responders or earmarked for LA Firefighters, etc. It’s still a bad look to party after Rome has burned.i

EARLIER Vanity Fair is still having its Oscar party after the Academy Awards on March 2nd.

The difference between Vanity Fair and all the recent Grammy parties: they all had charitable components to raise money for the LA firefighters, first responders, or wildfire victims.

The Grammys raised over $100 million with Fire Aid, Musicares, and Clive Davis’s pre-party and show.

Vanity Fair will just be a gratuitous plug for itself. The magazine, editor Radhika Jones, and Conde Nast just want photo ops from the party. There is no indication on the invitation below that anyone in need will get anything out of the Vanity Fair party.

How can celebrities show up for this? They will look as self-serving and disconnected as possible. The Kardashians? Yes. But Oscar winners? A list stars? Here’s some free PR advice: stay away.

Vanity Fair isn’t alone, by the way. Chanel is throwing a party the night before the Oscars, hosted as usual by their British flack cum carnival barker Charles Finch. Again, no donations to nobody. House gone? Chanel has other things to worry about!

Will the Met Gala follow suit? No doubt.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

