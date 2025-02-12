Donald Trump Appoints ZERO African Americans to Kennedy Center Board, Installs Himself as Chairman

The new Kennedy Center?

Donald Trump has just installed himself as chairman.

The new board has got ZERO African Americans.

Not one of the new people has any experience in the arts at all.

It’s absolutely disgusting, like everything else Trump has done since January 20th.

The new board are all sycophants, Republican fundraisers, and so on. Some of them are really hilarious. Their first meeting should be filmed for a documentary.

One new member who should not be there is Pamela Gross. The second wife of failed online publisher Jimmy Finkelstein — he sold “The Hill” and launched the quickly dead “The Messenger” — is the Eve Harrington of the Republican party. Watch her quickly take the lead. I knew Gross when she published “Manhattan File” magazine, a Vanity Fair wannabe that never was. She kowtowed to advertisers in a brutal way.

What a tragic moment for the Kennedy Center. I’d say it’s in the hands of monkeys, but that would be insulting to monkeys.

The new Trustees Brian D. Ballard, Dana Blumberg, Pamela Bondi, Mary Helen Bowers, Hannah F. Buchan, Robert Castellani, Elaine Chao, Pamella Roland DeVos, Patricia Duggan, John Falconetti, Emilia May Fanjul, Jennifer Fischer, Lynette Friess, Sergio Gor, Pamela Gross, Lee Greenwood, Kate Adamson Haselwood, Michele Kessler, Mindy Levine, Allison Lutnick

Douglas Manchester, Catherine B. Reynolds, Denise Saul, Dan Scavino, President Donald J. Trump, Usha Vance, Susie Wiles, Andrea Wynn, Paolo Zampolli.

As I reported in my last story, today Richard Grenell dumped everyone who had history with the Kennedy Center. “Greys Anatomy” creator Shonda Rimes, opera star Renee Fleming, and composer Ben Folds also quit.

Meantime, Trump — who doesn’t care how scorned he is — wrote on Truth Social, referring to himself in the third person:

President Donald J. Trump was just unanimously elected Chairman of the Board of the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The President stated, “It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!”