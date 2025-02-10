Monday, February 10, 2025
“SNL 50” Special Adds Former Cast Members Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin– No Dan Aykroyd So Far

By Roger Friedman

Lest anyone worry about who’s on this Sunday’s “SNL 50” live show on NBC…

Lorne Michaels just announced a ton of A list former cast members.

They include Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman, and Garrett Morris from the original Not for Prime Time Players.

Also Eddie Murphy and more recent stars like Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Molly Shannon and on and on…

Curiously, Dan Aykroyd’s name isn’t in the announcement. Aykroyd recently posted two notes to social media:
“Cracking a Head for some Clean-Tinis as we hotly anticipate the SNL 50th milestone in our culture and an unparalleled comedy extravaganza to come. Hopefully this year’s outstanding cast gets to fuse with veterans. I’m so proud of being associated with my comedy alma mater and its Dean Lorne Michaels.’

also
“Cracking a Head for one solo cold shot to even my exuberance for the SNL 50TH when we will see one of the greatest nights in television and indeed American culture. The cameos and guest appearances from 50 years of SNL will have us agog. Forte? Ferrell? Martin? Martin Short?”

