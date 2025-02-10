Kanye West Wipes Social Media Accounts Clean, Sells Only Swastika T Shirt for $20 on Website

The only product you can buy on Yeezy.com is a t shirt emblazoned with a swastika. It costs $20.

Otherwise, all the other items on Kanye West’s website are gone, including a Sean John t shirt meant to support Sean Diddy Combs.

Also gone is all of West’s social media posts on Twitter and Instagram. This follows more than a week and hundreds of disgusting antisemitic tweets.

It’s unclear if West or someone on his team erased the posts, or if Twitter X contacted him.

This column DM’d Twitter executive Linda Yaccarino asking her to take them down.

“Friends” star David Schimmer also posted a strong message to X owner Elon Musk to remove the account. He wrote:

“We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile…but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk…

“I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point. Silence is complicity”

In any case, all that remains now is the Yeezy site Nazi t shirt — and that’s despite his wife’s last name being “Censori.” She didn’t censor him, and neither did anyone else. Whenever this episodes occur, the attitude is that “Kanye is off his meds.” It doesn’t matter anymore. He’s a sick man, and he needs to be removed from the public stage.

The deleted texts below are only from yesterday.