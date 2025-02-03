Grammys Score a Coup with Return of The Weeknd, But Song and Performance Didn’t Land With Audience

The Grammys scored a coup last night. Clearly Harvey Mason, Jr and the Recording Academy making peace with The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye was a big deal. Mason couldn’t have been prouder to announce the best selling artist’s surprise return to the fold after years of feuding.

But the performance was a miss, a big strike out. The Weeknd released a new album on Friday called “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” But he didn’t sing the single from the album. He performed instead something called “Cry for Me,” and we did just that. It was a mess, an unintelligible chaotic visual mess and a song with no melody or chorus.

The result is that “Cry for Me” got no sales buzz, and sits at number 46 on iTunes. Meanwhile, all the other Grammy performers from last night are stuffed into the top of the charts.

Here’s the single he didn’t perform called “Open Hearts,” also very busy and too long: