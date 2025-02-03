Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Grammys Score a Coup with Return of The Weeknd, But Song and Performance Didn’t Land With Audience

By Roger Friedman

The Grammys scored a coup last night. Clearly Harvey Mason, Jr and the Recording Academy making peace with The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye was a big deal. Mason couldn’t have been prouder to announce the best selling artist’s surprise return to the fold after years of feuding.

But the performance was a miss, a big strike out. The Weeknd released a new album on Friday called “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” But he didn’t sing the single from the album. He performed instead something called “Cry for Me,” and we did just that. It was a mess, an unintelligible chaotic visual mess and a song with no melody or chorus.

The result is that “Cry for Me” got no sales buzz, and sits at number 46 on iTunes. Meanwhile, all the other Grammy performers from last night are stuffed into the top of the charts.

Here’s the single he didn’t perform called “Open Hearts,” also very busy and too long:

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

