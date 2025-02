The Beatles have won Best Rock Song for Now and Then at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The Rolling Stones won Best Rock Album for “Hackney Diamonds.”

They remain class acts after 60 plus years.

Kanye West, skeevy antisemite, crashed the red carpet, however. He wasnt nominated for anything and wasn’t invited. His wife wore such a sheer covering that she seemed naked. Very naked.

They were kicked out.