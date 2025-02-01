Monday, February 3, 2025
Donate
Uncategorized

Box Office: “Dog Man” Barks Up $10 Million for Pete Davidson, Mel Gibson’s “Flight Risk” Falls off the Radar

By Roger Friedman

Share

Friday night box office:

Pete Davidson is back! He’s gotten rid of some tattoos, but he’s funnier than ever. Pete stars in the animated “Dog Man,” which took in $10 million Thursday and Friday and land at number 1. Watch it do even better tonight.

Horror film “Companion” came in second, with $4 million. Jack Quaid stars with Sophie Thatcher. This could be the beginning of a franchise.

Mel Gibson’s “Flight Risk” has dropped off the radar. Badly named in light of this week’s tragedy in Washington DC, “Flight Risk” has terrible reviews and a low audience score. Lionsgate hasn’t turned in box office numbers for last night after a rough week. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com