Box Office: “Dog Man” Barks Up $10 Million for Pete Davidson, Mel Gibson’s “Flight Risk” Falls off the Radar

Friday night box office:

Pete Davidson is back! He’s gotten rid of some tattoos, but he’s funnier than ever. Pete stars in the animated “Dog Man,” which took in $10 million Thursday and Friday and land at number 1. Watch it do even better tonight.

Horror film “Companion” came in second, with $4 million. Jack Quaid stars with Sophie Thatcher. This could be the beginning of a franchise.

Mel Gibson’s “Flight Risk” has dropped off the radar. Badly named in light of this week’s tragedy in Washington DC, “Flight Risk” has terrible reviews and a low audience score. Lionsgate hasn’t turned in box office numbers for last night after a rough week. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy!