Monday, February 3, 2025
Will Smith to Present at Grammy Awards 3 Years After Being Suspended by the Oscars After Slap

By Roger Friedman

Will Smith will be presenting an award at the Grammys this Sunday.

It was three years ago that he committed the Slap Heard and Seen Round the World at the 2022 Oscars. He got up out of his seat, walked to the stage, and hit Chris Rock.

The audience thought it was a joke until Will start shouting curse words at Rock.

The result was he was cancelled in a lot of areas. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences suspended him from the Oscars for 10 years. Even if he was nominated, he couldn’t come. (Ironically, he won an Oscar that night!)

Since then, Smith has lost a lot of work. He was in one hit movie, “Bad Boys Ride or Die.” Otherwise his career took a major blow.

But three years– America is no memory at all. If they could re-elect Donald Trump, there must be wide spread amnesia. Smith is trying to make a comeback with a new rap album coming soon from a small label.

Does America forgive and forget? Does Chris Rock? (He probably won’t be hosting the Grammys anytime soon.)

Smith may seem more humbled now. He lost his $41 million mansion in Pacific Palisades during the LA wildfires. Also, over time he’s come out looking a little sad after wife Jada Pinkett said they hadn’t lived together in years.

Again, widespread amnesia may be the answer. In “Men in Black,” Will and Tommy Lee Jones had a device that wiped memories clean. Turns out it was prescient!

In other news, Taylor Swift has also been announced as a presenter, along with SZA, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, and Victoria Monét.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

