Will Smith will be presenting an award at the Grammys this Sunday.

It was three years ago that he committed the Slap Heard and Seen Round the World at the 2022 Oscars. He got up out of his seat, walked to the stage, and hit Chris Rock.

The audience thought it was a joke until Will start shouting curse words at Rock.

The result was he was cancelled in a lot of areas. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences suspended him from the Oscars for 10 years. Even if he was nominated, he couldn’t come. (Ironically, he won an Oscar that night!)

Since then, Smith has lost a lot of work. He was in one hit movie, “Bad Boys Ride or Die.” Otherwise his career took a major blow.

But three years– America is no memory at all. If they could re-elect Donald Trump, there must be wide spread amnesia. Smith is trying to make a comeback with a new rap album coming soon from a small label.

Does America forgive and forget? Does Chris Rock? (He probably won’t be hosting the Grammys anytime soon.)

Smith may seem more humbled now. He lost his $41 million mansion in Pacific Palisades during the LA wildfires. Also, over time he’s come out looking a little sad after wife Jada Pinkett said they hadn’t lived together in years.

Again, widespread amnesia may be the answer. In “Men in Black,” Will and Tommy Lee Jones had a device that wiped memories clean. Turns out it was prescient!

In other news, Taylor Swift has also been announced as a presenter, along with SZA, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, and Victoria Monét.