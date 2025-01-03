Sunday, January 5, 2025
RIP R&B Legend Brenton Wood, 83, Singer of “The Oogum Boogum Song,” “Gimme Little Sign”

By Roger Friedman

So sad to hear that R&B legend Brenton Wood has died. He was 83.

Brenton Wood lays claim to two of the biggest hits of all time: “The Oogum Boogum Song,” and “Gimme Little Sign.”

He had other R&B hits in the 60s but these two became cult hits and never went away. “The Oogum Boogum Song,” which caught on fast, has been heard in hundreds of commercials, TV shows, and movies. It really developed a life of its own.

“Gimme Little Sign” features Wood’s signature staccato approach to vocals, making it endlessly memorable.

The singer was born Alfred Jesse Smith in Shreveport, LA. He grew up in San Pedro, California, and eventually fell under the spell of singers like Sam Cooke, Sam Moore, and other trademark soul singers. Some stories say he got the name “Brenton Wood” from Brentwood, California. But you can see below the label for “Oogum Boogum” named him Brenton Woods, with an s.

“Oogum” was released on the tiny Hollywood label called Double Shot. “Gimme” followed on Liberty Records.. How these records made it to the radio is anyone’s guess. Wood never got the promotion of other R&B stars, and his heyday was over pretty quickly. But the music lived on.

Here’s a great piece I found on him.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

