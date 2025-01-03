RIP R&B Legend Brenton Wood, 83, Singer of “The Oogum Boogum Song,” “Gimme Little Sign”

So sad to hear that R&B legend Brenton Wood has died. He was 83.

Brenton Wood lays claim to two of the biggest hits of all time: “The Oogum Boogum Song,” and “Gimme Little Sign.”

He had other R&B hits in the 60s but these two became cult hits and never went away. “The Oogum Boogum Song,” which caught on fast, has been heard in hundreds of commercials, TV shows, and movies. It really developed a life of its own.

“Gimme Little Sign” features Wood’s signature staccato approach to vocals, making it endlessly memorable.

The singer was born Alfred Jesse Smith in Shreveport, LA. He grew up in San Pedro, California, and eventually fell under the spell of singers like Sam Cooke, Sam Moore, and other trademark soul singers. Some stories say he got the name “Brenton Wood” from Brentwood, California. But you can see below the label for “Oogum Boogum” named him Brenton Woods, with an s.

“Oogum” was released on the tiny Hollywood label called Double Shot. “Gimme” followed on Liberty Records.. How these records made it to the radio is anyone’s guess. Wood never got the promotion of other R&B stars, and his heyday was over pretty quickly. But the music lived on.

Here’s a great piece I found on him.