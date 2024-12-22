Box Office: Lion Cub Gored by Happy Hedgehog as “Sonic 3” Trounces “Mufasa”

The lion slept this weekend.

“Mufasa,” a spin off of “The Lion King,” cost between $200 and $250 million.

The weekend take: $35 million.

Even worse “Mufasa” came in second to “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.” Ouch! “Sonic” made $62 million, trouncing “Mufasa.”

“Mufasa” will turn out to be one of Disney’s big flops. But they’ve had hits this year via their labels. “Deadpool and Wolverine” was a giant for Marvel, “Inside Out 2” was a massive hit for Pixar. So was “Moana 2.”

But “Mufasa” is a project no one really wanted. Also, the exploitation of “The Lion King” has finally registered with the audience. With the animated and live action films, and the eternal Broadway musical, it’s enough already.

Elsewhere, A24’s “The Brutalist” had a huge limited debut release. Will it have legs? We’ll see. A lot of indie movies like this open big but peter out. Who knows?