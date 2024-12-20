Watch Paul McCartney and Band Sing “The Monkees” Theme Song Backstage

This is a gem of a video by Mary McCartney.

She got her dad, Paul, and the band singing The Monkees theme song backstage at London’s O2 Arena.

Paul seems to know that song very well. Why not? In 1966, the Monkees emerged as an American answer to the Beatles. Their records sold like crazy. Their TV show was an homage, let’s say, to the Beatles movies “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Help!”