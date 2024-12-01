Who Will Die on “Yellowstone” Tonight After Last Week’s Hit on [Redacted Spoiler]?

WITH SPOILERS

“Yellowstone” ratings rose a bit last Sunday after Sarah got taken out by assassins.

That’s just two weeks after John Dutton — aka Kevin Costner — bought the ranch. Sarah had ordered his hit and made it look like a suicide. But last week her accomplice got rid of her, too.

“Yellowstone” linear numbers went up by about 300,000 viewers to 6.29 million. They’re down about 3 million from Season 5 Part 1.

There are only three episodes left of the series. The actors have been letting it known in interviews that the final episode is the end, and that’s it. All signs point to Jamie (Wes Bentley) either being killed or the ranch being blown up, or something really bad happening.

So will someone die tonight?