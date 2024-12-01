Monday, December 2, 2024
Who Will Die on “Yellowstone” Tonight After Last Week’s Hit on [Redacted Spoiler]?

By Roger Friedman

WITH SPOILERS

“Yellowstone” ratings rose a bit last Sunday after Sarah got taken out by assassins.

That’s just two weeks after John Dutton — aka Kevin Costner — bought the ranch. Sarah had ordered his hit and made it look like a suicide. But last week her accomplice got rid of her, too.

“Yellowstone” linear numbers went up by about 300,000 viewers to 6.29 million. They’re down about 3 million from Season 5 Part 1.

There are only three episodes left of the series. The actors have been letting it known in interviews that the final episode is the end, and that’s it. All signs point to Jamie (Wes Bentley) either being killed or the ranch being blown up, or something really bad happening.

So will someone die tonight?

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

