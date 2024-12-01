Monday, December 2, 2024
Donate
BusinessMovies

Box Office: “Moana 2” Makes Almost as Much as Hit “Wicked” In Just Six Days

By Roger Friedman

Share

Yes, “Wicked” is a big hit.

Total box office after 11 days is $262 million. That’s right over the rainbow.

But “Moana 2” has made almost as much in just 6 days: $221 million. “Moana 2” will pass “Wicked” in a day or two at this point.

The box office is booming!

“Gladiator II” has soared to $111 million.

All those designer popcorn buckets are being sold, as a result!

Oscar contenders “A Real Pain,” “Anora,” “Queer,” and “All We Imagine as Light” are doing well, too. “Conclave” made almost $600K this weekend despite being the number 1 movie on VOD.

A lot of records have been broken, and audiences are back in theaters. Now, that’s a happy Thanksgiving.

And there’s plenty more on the way!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com