Box Office: “Moana 2” Makes Almost as Much as Hit “Wicked” In Just Six Days

Yes, “Wicked” is a big hit.

Total box office after 11 days is $262 million. That’s right over the rainbow.

But “Moana 2” has made almost as much in just 6 days: $221 million. “Moana 2” will pass “Wicked” in a day or two at this point.

The box office is booming!

“Gladiator II” has soared to $111 million.

All those designer popcorn buckets are being sold, as a result!

Oscar contenders “A Real Pain,” “Anora,” “Queer,” and “All We Imagine as Light” are doing well, too. “Conclave” made almost $600K this weekend despite being the number 1 movie on VOD.

A lot of records have been broken, and audiences are back in theaters. Now, that’s a happy Thanksgiving.

And there’s plenty more on the way!