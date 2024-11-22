Saturday, November 23, 2024
Donate
Movies

Thursday Box Office “Wicked” Heads to $120 Mil Weekend, “Gladiator” Does Battle

By Roger Friedman

Share

Last night was the first real mano a mano scenario for big movies in a long, long time.

“Wicked,” heavily marketed, took him $19.2 million in previews. A $120 mil weekend is likely — or more if weekend numbers exceed expectations.

Then there’s “Gladiator II,” which has a $6.5 mil preview. A $40 million opening is the target.

Both movies are top notch, four star films. “Gladiator II” is probably more serious in above the line awards, while “Wicked” will be cited for its production values. It has a very “Harry Potter” feel to it.

As for “Gladiator II,” this is probably the last chance to give Ridley Scott Best Director. He’s in his 80s and deserves it.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com