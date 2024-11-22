Thursday Box Office “Wicked” Heads to $120 Mil Weekend, “Gladiator” Does Battle

Last night was the first real mano a mano scenario for big movies in a long, long time.

“Wicked,” heavily marketed, took him $19.2 million in previews. A $120 mil weekend is likely — or more if weekend numbers exceed expectations.

Then there’s “Gladiator II,” which has a $6.5 mil preview. A $40 million opening is the target.

Both movies are top notch, four star films. “Gladiator II” is probably more serious in above the line awards, while “Wicked” will be cited for its production values. It has a very “Harry Potter” feel to it.

As for “Gladiator II,” this is probably the last chance to give Ridley Scott Best Director. He’s in his 80s and deserves it.