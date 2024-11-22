Saturday, November 23, 2024
Donate
Music

Pop Star Shawn Mendes Flames Out with Comeback Album Selling Only 25K Albums

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Shawn Mendes comeback is over.

The pop star took several years off since his short run of a heyday, cancelling shows and disappearing from the public.

Earlier this year, Mendes announced his return with a new album. He released three advance singles – a third of the album — all of which died on impact.

Now the album, called Shawn, has sold just 25,000 copies in its opening week. The mostly shirtless singer has had trouble reconnecting with his audience largely because of a public discussion about his sexual preferences. Alluding to being gay has evidently chased off the young girls who would be his record buyers.

Mendes now has to figure out what’s next. His last album, “Shawn Mendes,” sold 185,000 copies in its first week. But that was 2018. Six years have passed. His fans went through school and graduated. He didn’t leave them with any catalog of nostalgia. So he’ll have to rethink his career.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com