Pop Star Shawn Mendes Flames Out with Comeback Album Selling Only 25K Albums

The Shawn Mendes comeback is over.

The pop star took several years off since his short run of a heyday, cancelling shows and disappearing from the public.

Earlier this year, Mendes announced his return with a new album. He released three advance singles – a third of the album — all of which died on impact.

Now the album, called Shawn, has sold just 25,000 copies in its opening week. The mostly shirtless singer has had trouble reconnecting with his audience largely because of a public discussion about his sexual preferences. Alluding to being gay has evidently chased off the young girls who would be his record buyers.

Mendes now has to figure out what’s next. His last album, “Shawn Mendes,” sold 185,000 copies in its first week. But that was 2018. Six years have passed. His fans went through school and graduated. He didn’t leave them with any catalog of nostalgia. So he’ll have to rethink his career.