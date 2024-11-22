Saturday, November 23, 2024
No Sequel for Brad Pitt-George Clooney “Wolfs” Movie After Original Bombs

By Roger Friedman

There will be no sequel to the George Clooney-Brad Pitt twofer “Wolfs,” which Apple TV sank to the bottom of the ocean this summer.

Collider.com reported the news exclusively today via one of their podcasts. Then Deadline.com, in typical fashion, blared the news all over the place without a link back to Collider.

Here’s the link.

Apple studios had an entertaining action comedy here that would have played in theaters and then on streaming. There are two massive big name stars involved too. If they’d promoted it right, there could have been a sequel that would have built on the original premise. And Amy Ryan was in, too!

But Apple killed “Wolfs” for no reason. By yanking its theater release, Apple indicated to the audience that the movie was no good. What a weird business this has become. Clooney and Pitt should buy the rights back, make sequel and turn it into a TV series.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column.

