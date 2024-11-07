Saturday, November 9, 2024
Donate
Television

“Grey’s Anatomy” Is Back Tonight But the End is Near as Audience is Vanishing

By Roger Friedman
GREY’S ANATOMY - “With a Little Help From My Friends” – Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new program. Meanwhile, Addison’s patient has complications from a procedure, and Jo helps a woman who goes into premature labor on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 21 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) GREY'S ANATOMY

Share

It’s the 21st season of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Frankly, they could be doing anything on that once popular ABC drama. No one is paying attention.

With 5 episodes this season, the show’s average rating is down 26.6% from last season. In the key demo, the fall off has been 40%.

The October 24th episode had just 2.1 million viewers. The previous week was 2 million.

The party is over. It’s lasted a long time but they’ve squeezed this thing until nothing is left. Star Ellen Pompeo is rich beyond words, and she only appears in a few episodes this season. There are only two regulars aside from Pompeo who’ve made it to the end — Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. Kevin McKidd would be third on the list. They will never have to work again.

There’s a new episode tonight. The hospital has gone through everything possible. What could be left except an alien invasion?

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com