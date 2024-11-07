“Grey’s Anatomy” Is Back Tonight But the End is Near as Audience is Vanishing

It’s the 21st season of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Frankly, they could be doing anything on that once popular ABC drama. No one is paying attention.

With 5 episodes this season, the show’s average rating is down 26.6% from last season. In the key demo, the fall off has been 40%.

The October 24th episode had just 2.1 million viewers. The previous week was 2 million.

The party is over. It’s lasted a long time but they’ve squeezed this thing until nothing is left. Star Ellen Pompeo is rich beyond words, and she only appears in a few episodes this season. There are only two regulars aside from Pompeo who’ve made it to the end — Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. Kevin McKidd would be third on the list. They will never have to work again.

There’s a new episode tonight. The hospital has gone through everything possible. What could be left except an alien invasion?