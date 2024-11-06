Saturday, November 9, 2024
Trump Media Stock Has Fallen Over 14% In 5 Days, Dropped by $9 Today, Down Another 8% in After Hours

By Roger Friedman

10:11 pm update: In after hours trading, DJT has dropped another 8% to $32.97.

EARLIER WEDS: Yeah, yeah. Trump won the election.

You’d think the price of his Trump Media stock would have shot up.

Alas, it didn’t.

Trump Media did open at $44.35 this morning at 9:30am. But it closed the day at $35.92.

All the posturing and crazy hate on Truth Social didn’t help.

But readers, you don’t care, I think? You didn’t care about 34 felony convictions, or being labeled a rapist by a judge, or the judgements against Trump, or the other federal cases which will never be tried. What about mass deportations? Nah. Or the threat of fluoride being removed from our drinking water? Or no vaccines?

So, the fact that Trump Media reported a quarterly loss of $19 million today means nothing. He’s still a great businessman! Unless, of course, you invested with him!

