Broadway League Says Lights Will Be Dimmed at All Theaters for Maggie Smith, Gavin Creel, Adrian Bailey

By Roger Friedman

After a contentious social media war, the Broadway League has capitulated.

They will dim the lights at all theaters for Maggie Smith. Gavin Creel, and Adrian Bailey. No word yet on Ken Page.

The League says it will now re-evaluate their entire light dimming policy.

The dimming became an issue when they said that only some theaters would acknowledge the death of Tony winner and popular performer Creel. Fans were incensed. It didn’t help that Creel, who died at 48 after a quick illness, had once said he always hoped to meet up in the after life with all his castmates of “Hair!” at the Al Hirschfeld Theater.

Now the dimming of the lights of Broadway theatres in honor of Adrian Bailey will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The dimming of the lights for Gavin Creel will take place on a date and time to be determined with his family.

Of course, any Tony winner or nominee of substance should be memorialized this way. Dimming is a matter of flipping a light switch for a minute or two. It’s not tough to do. But it’s also an acknowledgement of the Broadway community at large, and what makes it unique.

Smith is an international superstar with a huge theater resume. She was nominated three times for Tonys, and won in 1990 for “Lettice and Lovage” (still one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen). Creel’s resume includes a recent Tony for “Hello, Dolly!” Bailey appeared in 15 Broadway shows and had a huge following.

