Sunday, September 1, 2024
Donald Trump So Stuck in the 1980s His Stock at An All Time Low Today of $19.84

By Roger Friedman
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in an interview with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on the social media platform X, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., August 12, 2024 in this picture obtained from social media. Margo Martin via X/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Donald Trump was really a man of the 80s — all greed, money, the trampling of minorities, the poor.

So it seems apropos that his Truth Social stock hit its all time low today again. Trump Media is at $19.84.

That was the height of his career as a fascist in training.

Why would anyone buy this stock? Trump is on there today squawking about Kamala, his gag order, and making up stories like crazy. It’s the best fiction site on line!

On top of that, Trump is in trouble with the US Army for staging a self aggrandizing campaign shoot at Arlington National Cemetery. The military hates him.

Let’s see low Trump Media drops by end of Friday. It’s a referendum on this dangerous creature from the black lagoon!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

