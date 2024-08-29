Donald Trump So Stuck in the 1980s His Stock at An All Time Low Today of $19.84

Donald Trump was really a man of the 80s — all greed, money, the trampling of minorities, the poor.

So it seems apropos that his Truth Social stock hit its all time low today again. Trump Media is at $19.84.

That was the height of his career as a fascist in training.

Why would anyone buy this stock? Trump is on there today squawking about Kamala, his gag order, and making up stories like crazy. It’s the best fiction site on line!

On top of that, Trump is in trouble with the US Army for staging a self aggrandizing campaign shoot at Arlington National Cemetery. The military hates him.

Let’s see low Trump Media drops by end of Friday. It’s a referendum on this dangerous creature from the black lagoon!