Barron Trump MIA as Grandchildren of All Ages Appear at Republican Convention

Barron Trump’s face is going to be on a milk carton tonight

The 18 year old son of Donald and Melania Trump was missing in action for his father’s big moment at the RNC.

All of Trump’s grandchildren, from the youngest to the oldest, were present. One little girl sat on Trump’s lap and made faces while her father, Eric, speechified.

Melania Trump made sure to arrive in the stands after Donald had left for the stage. She sat by herself, and there was no sign of her son. Melania laughed at Kid Rock’s ridiculous, awful rap performance.

So where was Barron? I’m sure they’ll have a good story tomorrow. Maybe he was checking into his phantom college.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is fawning and carrying on like they’ve been through the poppy field in The Wizard of Oz.

Never forget this: