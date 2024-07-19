Friday, July 19, 2024
Barron Trump MIA as Grandchildren of All Ages Appear at Republican Convention

By Roger Friedman

Barron Trump’s face is going to be on a milk carton tonight

The 18 year old son of Donald and Melania Trump was missing in action for his father’s big moment at the RNC.

All of Trump’s grandchildren, from the youngest to the oldest, were present. One little girl sat on Trump’s lap and made faces while her father, Eric, speechified.

Melania Trump made sure to arrive in the stands after Donald had left for the stage. She sat by herself, and there was no sign of her son. Melania laughed at Kid Rock’s ridiculous, awful rap performance.

So where was Barron? I’m sure they’ll have a good story tomorrow. Maybe he was checking into his phantom college.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is fawning and carrying on like they’ve been through the poppy field in The Wizard of Oz.

Never forget this:

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

