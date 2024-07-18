Friday, July 19, 2024
Donate
BusinessMusic

Michael Jackson $600 Mil Deal Will Go Through as Judge Rejects Mother Katherine’s Claims

By Roger Friedman

Share

Katherine Jackson’s case against the Michael Jackson estate has been dismissed.

Michael’s mother was trying to stop the estate from selling Michael’s MJJ Music Publishing company to Sony for $600 million. Why? She didn’t like it, she said. The real reason? Her miscellaneous children like Rebbe and Randy were manipulating her, thinking they could get their hands on some of the money.

But the judge in the case ruled for the Estate. Michael’s own children — Prince, Paris, and Bigi — will benefit from the sale, just as they have from all the other work the Estate has done since Michael died.

It’s now 20 years since Michael was hundreds of millions of dollars in debt. He leveraged the Beatles catalog, Neverland, and anything else he could find rather than take sound advice from real lawyers. He was fleeced by a number of con artists while he waited to stand trial for child molestation and kidnapping.

Even after he was found not guilty of all charges, Jackson refused to face any kind of reality. If he’d not died in June 2009 and kept going in that direction, he would have been completely bankrupt. The Estate — attorney John Branca and friend John McClain –turned lemons into lemonade once he died.

The MJJ music catalog contains Michael’s own hit songs that he wrote, plus hundreds more titles by popular groups and artists.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com