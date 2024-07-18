Michael Jackson $600 Mil Deal Will Go Through as Judge Rejects Mother Katherine’s Claims

Katherine Jackson’s case against the Michael Jackson estate has been dismissed.

Michael’s mother was trying to stop the estate from selling Michael’s MJJ Music Publishing company to Sony for $600 million. Why? She didn’t like it, she said. The real reason? Her miscellaneous children like Rebbe and Randy were manipulating her, thinking they could get their hands on some of the money.

But the judge in the case ruled for the Estate. Michael’s own children — Prince, Paris, and Bigi — will benefit from the sale, just as they have from all the other work the Estate has done since Michael died.

It’s now 20 years since Michael was hundreds of millions of dollars in debt. He leveraged the Beatles catalog, Neverland, and anything else he could find rather than take sound advice from real lawyers. He was fleeced by a number of con artists while he waited to stand trial for child molestation and kidnapping.

Even after he was found not guilty of all charges, Jackson refused to face any kind of reality. If he’d not died in June 2009 and kept going in that direction, he would have been completely bankrupt. The Estate — attorney John Branca and friend John McClain –turned lemons into lemonade once he died.

The MJJ music catalog contains Michael’s own hit songs that he wrote, plus hundreds more titles by popular groups and artists.