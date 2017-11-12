I almost don’t know what to say, but here goes: Mary Elizabeth Smith has died at 94. Liz Smith, the great gossip columnist and writer, my friend and in a sense mentor of any columns I’ve written since the 1980s, was a champion of literacy, a bon vivant, swell old Texas girl and a great person. Sure, there were people she crossed swords and paths with, but it didn’t matter. If you knew Liz, if she was your friend, she was loyal as the day was long.

When someone is 94 it should be enough. But you know, there have been so many phone calls and lunches over the years, so many margharitas and laughs — it’s never enough. COndolences to her family– the family she chose– Iris Love, Cynthia McFadden, Cynthia’s son Spencer who had such a loving relationship with her. Denis Ferrara, stalwart who has written her column for years with her input, Liz’s old assistant Mary Jo, as well as Diane Judge.

Liz was gay, she wrote about it in her memoir, Natural Blonde. But did you know she was married? Twice? The second husband, she told us once, just disappeared. “Honey he got on a train to Long Island and we never saw him again,” she said. She had to have him declared dead.

Liz bounced between the New York Daily News and the New York Post with her column over a 30 year run. She also wrote for New York Newsday, syndicated by the LA Times. She was the first gossip columnnist to get a million dollars a year. She deserved it.

In the early 80s, when I was a book publicist, I sneaked into her Daily News column through Harry Haun, who was filling in for her. Shortly thereafter Liz started taking my items. We got friendly even though her attack dog assistant of the time, Saint Clair Pugh, barely let me speak to her. I also became great friends with her item planter, Mike Hall, a legend who’d worked for Walter Winchell.

I’ll write more later. Right now, please pour some whiskey, some Tequila, raise a glass to Liz. She was simply the best. There will never be anyone like her again.